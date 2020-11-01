Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 96,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

