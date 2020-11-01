GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $716.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GFL Environmental stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

