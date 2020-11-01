Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

