GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Tops $23,779.48

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $23,779.48 and approximately $39.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,888,146 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

