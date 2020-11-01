General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

