Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNRC. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.86.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.64. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $220.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Generac by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.