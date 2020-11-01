GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GBGPF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of GBGPF stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. GB Group has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions facilitates organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

