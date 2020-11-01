Gates Industrial (GTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE GTES opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.94. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

GTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.