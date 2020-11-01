Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) & SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Critical Survey

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEKISUI HOUSE L/S 5.20% 9.77% 4.88% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEKISUI HOUSE L/S and Gafisa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEKISUI HOUSE L/S $22.16 billion 0.51 $1.30 billion N/A N/A Gafisa $101.48 million 0.83 -$6.60 million N/A N/A

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Summary

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S beats Gafisa on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

