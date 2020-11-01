FY2021 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

NYSE TEX opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

