FY2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $322.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 55,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

