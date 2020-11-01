FY2021 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRRK. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

