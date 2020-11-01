FY2021 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Increased by Oppenheimer

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IEX. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $301,000. AXA increased its stake in IDEX by 32.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 57,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 415.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 42,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,939 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

