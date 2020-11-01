FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hubbell in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.90. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Hubbell’s FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

HUBB stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.61. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after purchasing an additional 114,351 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.