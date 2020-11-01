FY2021 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) stock opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.30. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.75 and a 1-year high of C$44.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

About First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.