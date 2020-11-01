FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.68) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.60). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23).

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $31.90 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,582,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,096,536 shares in the company, valued at $32,896,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

