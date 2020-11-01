FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forterra in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Forterra by 22.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 609,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Forterra by 26.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Forterra by 45.1% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Forterra by 135.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

