FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Issued By DA Davidson

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dynatrace in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $35.31 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,346.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,134,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,091,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock valued at $903,153,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 540.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 232.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 708,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

