FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Celanese stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Celanese by 49.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 2,024.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Celanese by 15.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,960,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

