FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Issued By KeyCorp

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $26.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $26.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

NYSE:SHW opened at $687.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $693.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $53,964,776. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

