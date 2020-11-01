FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.82.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

