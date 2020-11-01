FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

