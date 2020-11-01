FY2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Raised by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

QSR stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

