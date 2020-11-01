FY2020 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

