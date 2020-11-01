FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,209 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,921,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 421,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.