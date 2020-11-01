FY2020 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PII. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

NYSE:PII opened at $90.86 on Friday. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 41.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,003,000 after acquiring an additional 224,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Polaris by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 263,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 16.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after buying an additional 71,296 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 335.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 507,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 391,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth $37,933,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,414 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.