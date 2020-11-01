FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Increased by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

PFE stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

