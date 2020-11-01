FY2020 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Boosted by DA Davidson

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for People’s United Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 117,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.