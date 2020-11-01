FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Decreased by Analyst

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

