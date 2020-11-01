FY2020 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $129.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

