FY2020 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Increased by Analyst

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.34). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

