FY2020 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Cut by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $551.00 to $621.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.67.

MKTX stock opened at $538.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $575.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,279 shares of company stock valued at $39,500,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

