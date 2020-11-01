FY2020 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of JBT opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.