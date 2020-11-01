FY2020 EPS Estimates for Harmonic Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

HLIT stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director David Krall acquired 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 456,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmonic by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 302,803 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 88.5% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 614,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

