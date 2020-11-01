FY2020 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Increased by Analyst

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $52.12 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 641,351 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 896,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 255,273 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 805,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 114,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

