FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Lifted by Analyst

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,445 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

