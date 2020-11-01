FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lifted by B. Riley

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

FFWM opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth $36,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

