FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Ecolab stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after buying an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

