FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.90. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

Centene stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,390 shares of company stock worth $5,016,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

