FY2020 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

