FY2020 EPS Estimates for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Cut by Analyst

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Wedbush decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

BKU opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $34,029,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

