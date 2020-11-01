FY2020 EPS Estimates for Avantor Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.47.

NYSE AVTR opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 193.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 15,397,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $300,395,567.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,133,804 shares of company stock worth $803,085,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after buying an additional 4,696,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,160 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,092,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,320,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avantor by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 799,276 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

