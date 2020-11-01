FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 140,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,070. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

