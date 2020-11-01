FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

