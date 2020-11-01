FY2020 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Raised by William Blair

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $51.69 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

