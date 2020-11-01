FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ring Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ring Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

