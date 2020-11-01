FY2020 Earnings Forecast for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NYCB stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

