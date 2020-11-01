FY2020 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

HomeStreet stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 36,258 shares of company stock worth $1,033,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

