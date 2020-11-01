FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Issued By DA Davidson

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FORM. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,819,000 after buying an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 168,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,864,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

