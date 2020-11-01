FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bridge Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $385.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Daniel Rubin bought 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,470.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,350 shares of company stock worth $127,569. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.